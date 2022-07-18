McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 5,375 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16,796.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average is $199.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

