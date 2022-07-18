McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,694 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

