McDonald Partners LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.