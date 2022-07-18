McDonald Partners LLC Takes $677,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,986,000 after purchasing an additional 302,886 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.