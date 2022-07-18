McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.