McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

McRae Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Increases Dividend

McRae Industries Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

