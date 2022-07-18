MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stake Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.75% of MediaAlpha worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 27.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at $717,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $709.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.50. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

