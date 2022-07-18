MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MEG Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $12.45 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

