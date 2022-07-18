Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

