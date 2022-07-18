Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 96.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

