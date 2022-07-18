Mizuho Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $130.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

