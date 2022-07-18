Mizuho Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $130.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.
NYSE MMM opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
