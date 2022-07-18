Mizuho Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $81.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 440,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

