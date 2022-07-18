Mizuho Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $200.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROK. HSBC dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $206.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.79. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

