Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.62.

NYSE MHK opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

