Morgan Stanley Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $65.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $216,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 127,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
