Morgan Stanley Cuts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $19.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $15.96 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

