Morgan Stanley Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Shares of SYK opened at $194.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $190.54 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

