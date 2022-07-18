Morgan Stanley Downgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Equal Weight

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($36.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $11.84 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.47.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
