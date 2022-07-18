Morgan Stanley Downgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Equal Weight

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($36.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $11.84 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

