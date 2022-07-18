Morgan Stanley Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $587.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 5.4 %

UNH opened at $529.75 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.88. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.