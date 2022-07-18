Morgan Stanley Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $270.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Shares of ESS opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

