Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.