Morgan Stanley Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $102.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 559,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

