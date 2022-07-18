Morgan Stanley Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $103.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

