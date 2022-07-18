Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

