Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mplx

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

