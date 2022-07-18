MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Lowered to $493.00 at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.93. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

