Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

