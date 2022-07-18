Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 456,158 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 77.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 418,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $54,237.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $527,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

