Navalign LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 143.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 421,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 784,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

