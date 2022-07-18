Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after buying an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 955.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 662,773 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.