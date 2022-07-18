Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $182.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

