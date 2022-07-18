Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 744,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $461.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

