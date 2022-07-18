Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.12 and a beta of 1.06. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.