Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SAFT stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.