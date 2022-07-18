Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,218,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

