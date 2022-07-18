Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

