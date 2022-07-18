Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,994,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,048,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radware by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after buying an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,045,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,548,000 after acquiring an additional 111,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 880,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.73 million, a PE ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

