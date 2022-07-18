Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,486,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $239.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.67. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total value of $2,324,886.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,591,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,191,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

