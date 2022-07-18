Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $209,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.