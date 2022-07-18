Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $226,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 74.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

