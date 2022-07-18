Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $502,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

