Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $95,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $407.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

