Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Everspin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,181 shares of company stock worth $99,576. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

