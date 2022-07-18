Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

