Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

IRM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.