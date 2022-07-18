Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,648 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

