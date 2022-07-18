Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 72 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock worth $5,221,780. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $273.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.79 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

