Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 762 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneWater Marine worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

ONEW stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.81. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $442.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

