Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Price Performance
Synaptics stock opened at $123.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
