Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $123.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.83.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

