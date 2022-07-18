Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,604 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $86.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.
Silicon Motion Technology Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
